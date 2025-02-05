Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.