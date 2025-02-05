Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 764 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in KBR were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KBR by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
KBR Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of KBR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KBR
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.