Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 764 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in KBR were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KBR by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth $47,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at $771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KBR opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.