Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27, Zacks reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.92. 1,285,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

