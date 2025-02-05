Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27, Zacks reports. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%.
Allstate Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:ALL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.92. 1,285,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
