Ally Financial (ALLY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Ally Financial is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

