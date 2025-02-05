Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 907,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,011. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,426. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudia Chen sold 5,623 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $288,291.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,346.44. This represents a 17.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

