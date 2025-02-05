Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 50787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMADY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.3706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

