Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.0 billion.
Amentum Price Performance
Shares of AMTM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,243. Amentum has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07.
Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amentum
Amentum Company Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Under $10 That Could Turn Risk Into Reward
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Tesla Just Shook the Market—Will It Crash or Soar Next?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.