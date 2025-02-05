Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8 billion-$14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.0 billion.

Shares of AMTM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 196,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,243. Amentum has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.07.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

