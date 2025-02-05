AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.48.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

