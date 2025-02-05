American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41, Zacks reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.870-2.010 EPS.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,425. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 30,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $853,316.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,690.90. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

