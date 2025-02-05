American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

AFG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

