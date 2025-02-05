Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 779966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cormark raised shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USA
Americas Silver Stock Up 6.8 %
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.