Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 779966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$208.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 45.63%. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

