Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.000-21.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.3 billion-$35.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.5 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $289.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

