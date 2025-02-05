Amgen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 15,254 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $15.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.26. 2,680,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,791. The company has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Amgen has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.52.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
