Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALEX Q1 Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alexander & Baldwin’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

