Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/4/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/29/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $405.40 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $501.00 to $512.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $520.00.
- 1/17/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/6/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.82. The company had a trading volume of 372,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,091. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Elevance Health
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after acquiring an additional 656,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after buying an additional 538,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.