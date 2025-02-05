Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $405.40 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $478.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $485.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $501.00 to $512.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $520.00.

1/17/2025 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $520.00 to $480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.82. The company had a trading volume of 372,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,091. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after acquiring an additional 656,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 309.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after buying an additional 538,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

