Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $187.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.82. 621,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $10,090,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,148,000 after acquiring an additional 782,700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15,187.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 634,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 813.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,646,000 after purchasing an additional 483,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after purchasing an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,086.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,460,000 after buying an additional 367,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

