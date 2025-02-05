Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 678,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,949,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 20,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $616,803.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,610.20. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $269,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,025.46. This trade represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,238 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,290.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

