Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of APTV opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,909,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

