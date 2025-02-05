ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $100.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

