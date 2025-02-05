ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 394.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in PVH by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 440,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 266,509 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 1,796.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 2,194.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 67,645 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. This trade represents a 12.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PVH opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

