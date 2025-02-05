ARGA Investment Management LP Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,131 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 176,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 62,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

