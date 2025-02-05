ARGA Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 149.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,556 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Capri by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Capri by 47.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 26.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 13,982.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

