Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 200,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 780,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

