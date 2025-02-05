Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

