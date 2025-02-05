ASML Holding (ASML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 on May 6th

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.6414 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th.

ASML has increased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ASML to earn $30.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of ASML opened at $731.41 on Wednesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $720.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $771.01. The company has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

