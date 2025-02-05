Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 7,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aton Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

