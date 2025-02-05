Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $223.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

