Automotive Stocks To Consider – February 05th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ARM, Costco Wholesale, QUALCOMM, and Salesforce are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling vehicles, automotive parts, and related services. These stocks are a reflection of the performance of companies within the automotive industry and can be influenced by factors such as consumer demand, industry innovations, economic conditions, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.07. 142,150,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,731,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,973,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,361,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 187.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.73. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,169,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $226.40.

ARM (ARM)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

NASDAQ ARM traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.25. 4,702,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,203. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 4.56. ARM has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $188.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.57.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $10.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,032.55. 635,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $910.75. The firm has a market cap of $458.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,034.00.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,195. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.69 and a 200 day moving average of $299.31. The company has a market cap of $328.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

