Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,351 shares of company stock worth $2,514,103. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP stock opened at $577.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.68. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

