Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,567 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 281.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $29.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

