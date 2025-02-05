Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
NYSE AXTA opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
