Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

