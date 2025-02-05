Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 1,800 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after buying an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $553.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.54 and a one year high of $561.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $549.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.38. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.