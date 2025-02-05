Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 183,803 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

VT opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

