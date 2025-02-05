Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,797 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

PPH stock opened at $88.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $84.48 and a 1 year high of $99.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

