Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 1,791 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $270.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.15. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

