Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 412,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,542 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $131.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

