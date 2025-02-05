Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Up 30.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) shot up 30.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. 622,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 190,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Banxa Stock Up 30.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67.

About Banxa

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT’s using fiat currency. The company’s platform also provides connections to approximately 40 blockchain ecosystems allowing businesses and projects to list new tokens on existing blockchains or explore opportunities to list on new blockchains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.