Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $75.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Celanese by 608.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,754,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.