Barclays Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Strong Sell

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SWDBY opened at SEK 21.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 20.49. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 18.52 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

