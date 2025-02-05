Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at $47,641,620. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

