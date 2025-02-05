Barclays Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after purchasing an additional 876,399 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,155,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

