Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.2% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

