Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 224.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,616,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18,871.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 439,887 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,802,000 after acquiring an additional 435,854 shares during the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 577,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after acquiring an additional 232,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

