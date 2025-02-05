Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 8.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after buying an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after buying an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $524.47 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.