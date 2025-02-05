Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.