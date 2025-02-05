Berkshire Money Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,586 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
IVW opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
