Berkshire Money Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

