Berkshire Money Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,329 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 12.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

