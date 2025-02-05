Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,195 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,220,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after purchasing an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,591,000 after buying an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

