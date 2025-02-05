Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.100-6.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.10-6.60 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.01. 140,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,962. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

